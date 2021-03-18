Report

The Iraqi President rules out concluding a peace agreement with Israel

Date: 2021-03-18T13:31:56+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, reiterated on Thursday that his country is committed to defending the full rights of the Palestinian nation, stressing that the peace attempts in the Middle East will be in vain without the establishment of the national rights of the Palestinians. 

 The Iraqi president’s statements came in an interview with "Sky News Arabia", during which he ruled out concluding a peace agreement between Iraq and Israel, stressing that there would be no peace in the Middle East without achieving the Palestinian demands.

In response to a question about the recent regional Mobilizations between Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, the Iraqi President affirmed that the three countries are bound by tight economic ties and common visions, indicating that work is still underway on a set of investment projects that ultimately aim to link and integrate the economies of the cooperating states. 

 Salih revealed that King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will visit Iraq soon to keep tabs on consultations regarding the upcoming projects between the three countries.

Barham Salih said that Iraq's relationship with the Gulf states is growing and developing, stressing that Iraq's geographical location mandates preserving this relationship.

The Iraqi President highlighted the discussions he held with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, in his last visit to the Emirati capital, indicating that the talks focused on pushing the region's situation forward by promoting investments and establishing economic integration plans. 

 Saleh continued, "Iraq, in its location without a balance in its relations and an accurate reading of its geographical and political situation, will not be successful," adding, "Iraq's relations with Iran and Turkey are very vital. However, its anchoring within its Arab depth is a stabilizing factor not only for Iraq but for the entire region."

