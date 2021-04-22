Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Iraqi President receives the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-22T11:05:34+0000
The Iraqi President receives the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih stressed, the region's need to ease tensions, pointing out that Iraq's stability is anchored in the whole region's security.

This came during a meeting between the Iraqi President, and the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, and the Head of the Russian side in the Iraqi-Russian Joint Committee, Mr. Yury Borisov. 

A statement by the Presidency of the Republic said that Borisov transferred the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin to President Barham Salih, adding that both sides discussed relations between the two countries and developing them, stressing the importance of enhancing cooperation in security, defense, trade, and economy fields. 

According to the statement, the two sides discussed the work of the Iraqi-Russian Joint Committee, while Salih affirmed, "the region is facing many challenges. Work and coordination should be made to overcome differences and reduce imbalances and tensions through dialogue."

For his part, Borisov affirmed his country's support for "the stability and sovereignty of Iraq, its efforts in combating terrorism and establishing security, as well as Russia's aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels."

related

The Iraqi President rules out concluding a peace agreement with Israel

Date: 2021-03-18 13:31:56
The Iraqi President rules out concluding a peace agreement with Israel

Salih discusses bilateral relations with the Pakistani Minister of Military Production

Date: 2021-01-26 10:57:22
Salih discusses bilateral relations with the Pakistani Minister of Military Production

The Iraqi President stresses to respect sovereignty of Iraq

Date: 2020-09-20 13:48:49
The Iraqi President stresses to respect sovereignty of Iraq

Washington and Baghdad do not want any foreign forces in Iraq, Salih says

Date: 2021-02-24 16:52:04
Washington and Baghdad do not want any foreign forces in Iraq, Salih says

Salih discusses with Hennis-Plasschaert the latest political and security developments

Date: 2020-12-29 12:04:41
Salih discusses with Hennis-Plasschaert the latest political and security developments

Salih ratifies a decree on the Legislative elections date

Date: 2021-04-12 15:50:27
Salih ratifies a decree on the Legislative elections date

Barham Salih receives an official invitation to Qatar

Date: 2021-03-24 10:54:53
Barham Salih receives an official invitation to Qatar

Iraq’ President meets the Mufti of the Country

Date: 2021-01-27 11:24:35
Iraq’ President meets the Mufti of the Country