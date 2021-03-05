Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Iraqi President receives Pope Francis in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-05T12:25:39+0000
The Iraqi President receives Pope Francis in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih received today Pope Francis who is on a historic visit to Baghdad.

Pope Francis will visit Baghdad, Najaf (where he will meet the leading spiritual leader of Iraqi Shia Muslims, Ali al-Sistani), Ur city in Nasiriyah, Nineveh, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

The Pope is currently in the Iraqi presidential palace, where an official welcoming ceremony is being held, provided that he will also meet with representatives of civil society and the diplomatic corps.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received Pope Francis upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport.

related

Al-Azhar: a historic and courageous visit of my brother Pope Francis to dear Iraq

Date: 2021-03-05 11:45:44
Al-Azhar: a historic and courageous visit of my brother Pope Francis to dear Iraq

The schedule of Pope Francis visit to Iraq

Date: 2021-03-03 17:59:13
The schedule of Pope Francis visit to Iraq

Al-Sadr: we welcome Pope Francis to Iraq

Date: 2021-02-13 18:21:32
Al-Sadr: we welcome Pope Francis to Iraq

Iraq’ President meets the Mufti of the Country

Date: 2021-01-27 11:24:35
Iraq’ President meets the Mufti of the Country

The Iraqi president highlights the need to address the "Malfunction" in the current System

Date: 2020-09-23 16:06:33
The Iraqi president highlights the need to address the "Malfunction" in the current System

Al-Sistani-Pope upcoming meeting, “an expression of moderation”, Iraqi President

Date: 2021-02-24 20:59:28
Al-Sistani-Pope upcoming meeting, “an expression of moderation”, Iraqi President

The Iraqi Presidency and Supreme Judicial Council call for expediting appeal of the Court law

Date: 2021-01-05 16:38:09
The Iraqi Presidency and Supreme Judicial Council call for expediting appeal of the Court law

Aoun Welcomes Pope Francis in the land of "civilizations, religions and cultures"

Date: 2021-03-05 12:46:25
Aoun Welcomes Pope Francis in the land of "civilizations, religions and cultures"