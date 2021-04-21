Report

The Iraqi President meets the Russian ambassador to Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-21T12:05:15+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, laid emphasis on de-escalation in the region, highlighting Iraq’s pivotal role in bolstering security and stability.

A statement by the Presidency of the Republic, said that Saleh received, in the Peace Palace in Baghdad, the Russian ambassador to Iraq, Maksim Maksimov, on the occasion of the end of his duties, and discussed with him bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Both parties discussed regional and international developments of common interest, and the importance of dialogue to enhance regional peace.

The President of the Republic stressed, "the need for concerted regional and international efforts to combat terrorism, and to reduce tensions that affect development and prosperity opportunities for the peoples of the region.”

For his part, the Russian ambassador renewed his country's support for Iraq and protecting its sovereignty.

