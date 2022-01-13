The Iraqi President files his papers to run for a second term

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a source said that the current Iraqi President, Barham Salih, has stood officially for election for the second term.

The parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency that Salih filed his papers to the Iraqi parliament today.

Earlier this week, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) decided to endorse Barham Salih for the Iraqi Presidency.

A source in the Party told Shafaq News Agency that Bafel Talabani headed the meeting of the PUK political Bureau in the absence of Mullah Bakhtiar and Imad Ahmed.

Barham A. Salih is a veteran Iraqi Kurdish politician. He served as Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region from 2009-2012. He was elected to a leadership role at the first conference of the Political Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party. He was also chosen to head the PUK office in the United States.

Following the 1992 parliamentary elections, he became the newly formed Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) representative to the US. During his time in the US.

He was appointed Prime Minister of the KRG in Sulaimani from 2001-2004. After the fall of the Ba'athist regime, he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of the Interim Iraqi Government in mid-2004, the Minister of Planning in the transitional government in 2005, and Deputy Prime Minister again from 2005-2009. In addition to his role as Deputy Prime Minister, he was also in charge of the economic portfolio and head of the Economic Committee.

On October 2, 2018, Dr. Salih was elected President of the Republic of Iraq.

Dr. Salih earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and construction at the University of Cardiff and a doctoral degree in statistics and computer applications in engineering from the University of Liverpool in 1987. He is married to Dr. Sarbagh Salih, a botanist and women's rights activist.

According to political custom, the country's Presidency is part of the Kurdish community's share.