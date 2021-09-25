The Iraqi Presidency rejects "the concepts of the normalization conference"

Shafaq News/ The Presidency of Iraq warned, on Saturday, of attempts "to inflame the situation and threaten civil peace in the country," confirming its position rejecting normalization with Israel.

"Iraqi Presidency confirms Iraq's firm position and support for the Palestinian cause and the implementation of the full legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and it renews Iraq's rejection of the normalization with Israel."

in addition, it calls for respecting the will of the Iraqis and their independent national decision."

The Presidency confirmed that "the last meeting (which calls for normalization with Israel) held to promote this concept does not represent the people of Iraqi cities, but only the positions of those who participated in it, in addition to being an attempt to inflame the general situation and target civil peace."

The Presidency called to "avoid promoting nationally and legally rejected concepts that affect the feelings of Iraqis, at a time when we must be preparing for fair and transparent elections that support the national path in Iraq and restore a free and dignified life for all Iraqis."

On Friday, A new Iraqi group called for the normalization of relations with Israel publicly, an unprecedented event in the Country.

The group, which includes more than 300 Iraqi figures from the Sunni and Shiite sects from Baghdad, Mosul, Al-Anbar, Babel, Saladin, and Diyala, demanded that Iraq have normal relations with Israel through The Abraham Accords.

Earlier this morning, the Iraqi government expressed its "firm" rejection of the "illegal" meetings held by some tribal figures residing in the city of Erbil in the Region.

The KRG Ministry of Interior also said that the meeting, which was held yesterday in Erbil under the title "Peace and Reclamation," was held without the knowledge, neither approval and no participation of the Region, and it does not express in any way the position of the Kurdistan Government.

KRG will take the necessary measures to follow up the situation, the statement added.