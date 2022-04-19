The Iraqi Presidency condemned the Turkish "aggression" on Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Presidency said on Tuesday that the Turkish military operation on the Iraqi borders in the Kurdistan Region violates Iraqi sovereignty.

"We follow up the Turkish military operations on the Iraqi borders in the Kurdistan Region with great concern. The frequent operations without coordination with the Iraqi federal is unacceptable." the spokesperson for the Presidency said in a statement.

"We ensure positive relations with Turkey based on common interests and resolve security issues through cooperation and coordination, but we refuse unilateral security practices to address outstanding security issues." He added.

"Iraqi sovereignty must be respected."

The official statement stressed that Iraq rejects using its land as a field of conflict with others, threatening its security and internal stability.

On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the military operation launched by the Turkish army against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on the Iraqi territory.

"The Iraqi Government rejects, and strongly condemns, the military operations carried out by the Turkish forces by bombing Iraqi lands in the Matina, Zab, Avasin-Basyan areas in northern Iraq." The Ministry's spokesperson said.

"Iraq considers this act a violation of its sovereignty and international laws; It also violates the principle of neighborliness." He added.

"Iraq shall not be headquarters or corridor to attack any of the neighboring countries, and it also refuses to be an arena for conflicts for external parties." He concluded.

Earlier, the Turkish Defense Minister launched an action called "Operation Claw Lock" to "prevent terror attacks" and ensure border security following an assessment that the PKK was planning a large-scale attack.

Turkey regularly launches air strikes into northern Iraq, a region where it has repeatedly sent commandos to support its offensives.

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused on southeast Turkey.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.