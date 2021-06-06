Report

The Iraqi Parliamentary elections will be postponed, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-06T16:59:51+0000
The Iraqi Parliamentary elections will be postponed, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Legal Committee revealed that the elections will be postponed due to some political forces challenging the election law.

Committee member Bahar Mahmoud told Shafaq News Agency, "Some political forces have submitted an appeal to the Federal Court with some articles and paragraphs of the electoral law, and this will lead to the postponement of the parliamentary elections."

"The Federal Court must consider the submitted appeal, and its decision to respond or decide will be according to the form of the appeal and the objection of political forces to the articles of the law."

It is noteworthy that some political forces and candidates running for the upcoming elections expressed their dissatisfaction with the election law approved by the council of Representatives.

