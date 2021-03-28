The Iraqi Parliament votes on the Kurdistan region's share in the federal budget

Shafaq News / Members of the Finance Committee in the Iraqi parliament voted to pass the Kurdistan Region's share in the federal budget during a session scheduled to take place later today.

Committee Member, MP Ikhlas Al-Dulaimi, told Shafaq News agency, "The region's share and all the other controversial articles were voted upon during the Finance Committee meeting."

Al-Dulaimi said that the Region had waived some of its demands to pass the budget, indicating that the final bill stipulates delivering 460,000 barrels (excluding production costs, transportation, and non-oil revenues) in exchange for its share from the budget.

The budget allocations are estimated at 130 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $ 89.6 billion).