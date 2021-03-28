Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Iraqi Parliament votes on the Kurdistan region's share in the federal budget

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-28T17:20:04+0000
The Iraqi Parliament votes on the Kurdistan region's share in the federal budget

Shafaq News / Members of the Finance Committee in the Iraqi parliament voted to pass the Kurdistan Region's share in the federal budget during a session scheduled to take place later today. 

Committee Member, MP Ikhlas Al-Dulaimi, told Shafaq News agency, "The region's share and all the other controversial articles were voted upon during the Finance Committee meeting."

Al-Dulaimi said that the Region had waived some of its demands to pass the budget, indicating that the final bill stipulates delivering 460,000 barrels (excluding production costs, transportation, and non-oil revenues) in exchange for its share from the budget.

The budget allocations are estimated at 130 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $ 89.6 billion).

related

Iraqi Parliament approves the COVID-19 vaccines law

Date: 2021-03-08 19:05:40
Iraqi Parliament approves the COVID-19 vaccines law

Parliament to pass the Federal Court bill today, and the budget tomorrow

Date: 2021-03-18 15:08:21
Parliament to pass the Federal Court bill today, and the budget tomorrow

Regarding Nasiriya events, Iraqi Cabinet concludes important outcomes

Date: 2021-03-09 17:35:41
Regarding Nasiriya events, Iraqi Cabinet concludes important outcomes

Demonstrations in Baghdad calling for shutting down the Turkish embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-13 15:59:31
Demonstrations in Baghdad calling for shutting down the Turkish embassy in Baghdad

Parliament to resume the voting on the Federal Supreme Court bill on Monday's session

Date: 2021-03-13 20:49:42
Parliament to resume the voting on the Federal Supreme Court bill on Monday's session

A Katyusha rocket targets the Green Zone

Date: 2020-09-16 15:01:00
A Katyusha rocket targets the Green Zone

"A new security system is being installed at Baghdad airport", a source clarifies

Date: 2021-01-29 15:09:44
"A new security system is being installed at Baghdad airport", a source clarifies

U.S. Contractor died from cardiac arrest during Ain Assad attack

Date: 2021-03-03 16:27:52
U.S. Contractor died from cardiac arrest during Ain Assad attack