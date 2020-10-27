The Iraqi Parliament votes on Nineveh's electoral district

Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament voted on the paragraph concerning the electoral districts in Nineveh Governorate in the election law.

The media department in the council of Representatives said in a statement that the parliament voted on the electoral districts of Nineveh Governorate, and postponed the vote on Kirkuk's to a session next Wednesday.

The session lasted for only ten minutes and was held after midnight after another session that lasted until Monday night, as discussions were continuing to reach a consensus between the political blocs on the electoral districts in the two governorates.

The Parliament had voted two days ago on the electoral districts in 16 governorates, except for Kirkuk and Nineveh.