Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

The Iraqi Parliament votes on Nineveh's electoral district

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-27T06:20:57+0000
The Iraqi Parliament votes on Nineveh's electoral district

Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament voted on the paragraph concerning the electoral districts in Nineveh Governorate in the election law.

The media department in the council of Representatives said in a statement that the parliament voted on the electoral districts of Nineveh Governorate, and postponed the vote on Kirkuk's to a session next Wednesday.

The session lasted for only ten minutes and was held after midnight after another session that lasted until Monday night, as discussions were continuing to reach a consensus between the political blocs on the electoral districts in the two governorates.

The Parliament had voted two days ago on the electoral districts in 16 governorates, except for Kirkuk and Nineveh.


related

Minorities demand blocs to take their voters's rights into consideration

Date: 2020-09-27 13:14:35
Minorities demand blocs to take their voters's rights into consideration

The Iraqi parliament to host the Minister of Defense

Date: 2020-09-01 10:42:29
The Iraqi parliament to host the Minister of Defense

The Iraqi Parliament to resume holding its session on Saturday

Date: 2020-09-16 20:08:21
The Iraqi Parliament to resume holding its session on Saturday

More than 80 deputies ask to resume parliament sessions

Date: 2020-08-10 11:40:48
More than 80 deputies ask to resume parliament sessions

Baghdad's governor to be hosted in the Parliament

Date: 2020-09-27 14:21:50
Baghdad's governor to be hosted in the Parliament

The Iraqi Parliament to resume its session next week

Date: 2020-09-02 18:10:59
The Iraqi Parliament to resume its session next week

The budget bill draft has not yet reached the Parliament, a Parliamentary Committee revealed

Date: 2020-09-17 08:31:21
The budget bill draft has not yet reached the Parliament, a Parliamentary Committee revealed

The parliament will summon former ministers of electricity to investigation

Date: 2020-08-11 11:41:25
The parliament will summon former ministers of electricity to investigation