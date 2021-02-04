Report

The Iraqi Parliament to work beyond the legislative term to complete the budget bill

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-04T15:28:56+0000
The Iraqi Parliament to work beyond the legislative term to complete the budget bill

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament's presidency announced on Thursday extending the legislative term until the completion of the Federal Budget Act.

The Parliament's Media Office said in a brief statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the Parliament speaker, Mohamed al-Halbousi, decided to continue the Council's work until the completion of the 2021 Federal Budget act."

The extended legislative term ended yesterday, Wednesday. However, the budget has not been put to the vote yet due to the differences over some paragraphs, especially those related to Kurdistan region.

