The Iraqi Parliament to vote on the electoral districts law today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament will hold a session later this evening to complete voting on the electoral districts law.

The Parliament had voted two days ago on the electoral districts in 16 governorates, except for Kirkuk and Nineveh.

Few days ago, the council of Representatives voted on the electoral districts of 16 governorates in a session to reach an agreement that satisfies all parties.

According to the new election law, the distribution of electoral districts will be as follows: 17 in Baghdad, 8 in Nineveh, 6 in Basra, 5 in Dhi Qar and Al-Sulaymaniyah, 4 in Babel, four in Al-Anbar, Erbil and Diyala each, and 3 in Kirkuk, Najaf, Saladin, Duhok, Al-Diwaniyah, Karbala, Wasit and Maysan each, as well as 2 in Al-Muthanna.