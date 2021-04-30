The Iraqi Parliament to resume its regular sessions next week

Shafaq News / MP Nada Shaker Jawdat revealed on Friday that the Iraqi Parliament's Presidium had set next week as a date to resume its regular sessions to discuss and approve several important draft laws.

She told Shafaq News agency, "The Parliament's Presidium has informed the representatives that it will resume the regular sessions of the Council next week."

She added, "The sessions may resume next Sunday," noting, "the month of Ramadan and the surge of COVID-19 cases among MPs has delayed holding the sessions recently."