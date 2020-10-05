Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

The Iraqi Parliament to approve the Yazidi survivors bill

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-05T17:48:31+0000
The Iraqi Parliament to approve the Yazidi survivors bill

Shafaq News / The second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad, confirmed on Monday that the council proceeded to approve laws for Yazidi survivors to compensate them financially and morally.

Al-Haddad said during his reception in his official office in Erbil, a delegation of Yazidi women who have survived the attack of ISIS, according to a statement, "Yazidis have paid a dear price because of their religious affiliation. The Parliament will approve laws for survivors and victims to compensate them and work to rehabilitate women, survivors, provide them with full care, reintegrate them into society and secure a decent life for them.

He pointed out that "the council of Representatives has completed the first and second reading of the survivors bill, and there are many opinions and ideas to enrich it.

related

Nadia Murad reports Trump personally on Yezidis’ inability to return to their areas in Iraq

Date: 2019-07-18 11:55:21
Nadia Murad reports Trump personally on Yezidis’ inability to return to their areas in Iraq

ISIS member confess of participating in Sinjar massacre: We killed young men, old people,children and took Yezidi women as captives

Date: 2019-10-20 11:00:03
ISIS member confess of participating in Sinjar massacre: We killed young men, old people,children and took Yezidi women as captives

Three Yazidis suicide within a month

Date: 2020-09-17 11:38:53
Three Yazidis suicide within a month