The Iraqi Parliament to approve the Yazidi survivors bill

Shafaq News / The second deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad, confirmed on Monday that the council proceeded to approve laws for Yazidi survivors to compensate them financially and morally.

Al-Haddad said during his reception in his official office in Erbil, a delegation of Yazidi women who have survived the attack of ISIS, according to a statement, "Yazidis have paid a dear price because of their religious affiliation. The Parliament will approve laws for survivors and victims to compensate them and work to rehabilitate women, survivors, provide them with full care, reintegrate them into society and secure a decent life for them.

He pointed out that "the council of Representatives has completed the first and second reading of the survivors bill, and there are many opinions and ideas to enrich it.