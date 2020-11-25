The Iraqi Parliament sues a Journalist

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament filed on Wednesday a lawsuit against a journalist for sharing an "Offensive" Facebook post.

The media department of the Parliament said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the legal department in the parliament has filed a lawsuit in Al-Karkh investigation court in accordance with legal provisions against the journalist Muhammad Jabbar who works for Zagros Arab Channel after he shared a post that defames the legislative institution and the members of the Council."

The statement added, "The Council of Representatives is confident that the Iraqi judiciary will have the final word in curbing the abuse and defamation of the legislative institution."