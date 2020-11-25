Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The Iraqi Parliament sues a Journalist

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-25T16:46:44+0000
The Iraqi Parliament sues a Journalist

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament filed on Wednesday a lawsuit against a journalist for sharing an "Offensive" Facebook post.

The media department of the Parliament said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the legal department in the parliament has filed a lawsuit in Al-Karkh investigation court in accordance with legal provisions against the journalist Muhammad Jabbar who works for Zagros Arab Channel after he shared a post that defames the legislative institution and the members of the Council."

The statement added, "The Council of Representatives is confident that the Iraqi judiciary will have the final word in curbing the abuse and defamation of the legislative institution."

related

Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Date: 2020-11-08 17:06:12
Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

How will the Iraqi governorates be divided in the new election law?

Date: 2020-09-26 11:18:25
How will the Iraqi governorates be divided in the new election law?

The Iraqi Parliament denies the occurrence of a dispute between Al-Halbousi and his deputy

Date: 2020-11-13 13:28:46
The Iraqi Parliament denies the occurrence of a dispute between Al-Halbousi and his deputy

Iraqi Parliament to discuss the attacks on International missions

Date: 2020-09-28 13:49:49
Iraqi Parliament to discuss the attacks on International missions

Al-Halbousi launches his election campaign from Fallujah

Date: 2020-11-13 14:04:21
Al-Halbousi launches his election campaign from Fallujah

Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

Date: 2020-10-25 10:25:30
Iraqi parliament: the borrowing policy will lead to the collapse of the economy

A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

Date: 2020-11-16 16:45:06
A Kurdish MP tests positive for Covid-19

The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says

Date: 2020-11-01 13:39:18
The parliament to form a court specialized in ISIS crimes, the First Deputy Speaker says