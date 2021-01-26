The Iraqi Parliament raises the oil barrel price to 45 US dollars
Category: Iraq News
aShafaq News / A member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Jamal Kocher, told Shafaq News agency that the Parliamentary Finance Committee decided to raise the oil barrel price in the budget, from 42 to 45 US dollars.
Kocher added that raising oil prices and including them in the budget would save the state treasury more than 5 trillion dinars and reduce the budget law's financial deficit.