The Iraqi Parliament postpones voting on the Federal Supreme Court law

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-16T05:39:43+0000
Shafaq News / After a session that lasted until Tuesday dawn, the council of Representatives failed to vote on the Federal Supreme Court law.

Monday's session witnessed several discussions and parliamentary boycotts over the controversial law to choose the new president, deputy, and court members.

However, a parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi parliament had postponed the vote on the first amendment to the Federal Supreme Court Law for a session that will be held this evening.

