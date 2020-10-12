The Iraqi Parliament hosted the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament hosted in its Monday session the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Adel Al-Rikabi, who reviewed the work of the ministry and the most important achievements.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News agency that the minister stressed on addressing the issues of the employees receiving double-payments and the poverty in all the governorates.

In response to a question of MP Hoda Sajjad on the economic feasibility of contracts signed with the private sector, the minister said that process respected the legal and procedural terms followed in the contracts, the investment of imports and revenues.

The session also discussed proposals and thoughts on the work of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the mechanisms of the ministry and the standards followed in allocating the financial grants for the economically challenged families and the loans for unemployed youth.