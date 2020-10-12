Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

The Iraqi Parliament hosted the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-12T11:31:13+0000
The Iraqi Parliament hosted the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament hosted in its Monday session the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Adel Al-Rikabi, who reviewed the work of the ministry and the most important achievements.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News agency that the minister stressed on addressing the issues of the employees receiving double-payments and the poverty in all the governorates.

In response to a question of MP Hoda Sajjad on the economic feasibility of contracts signed with the private sector, the minister said that process respected the legal and procedural terms followed in the contracts, the investment of imports and revenues.

The session also discussed proposals and thoughts on the work of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the mechanisms of the ministry and the standards followed in allocating the financial grants for the economically challenged families and the loans for unemployed youth.


related

The Iraqi Parliament to hold its session next Saturday

Date: 2020-09-22 11:49:20
The Iraqi Parliament to hold its session next Saturday

The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee hosts the Iraqi minister of interior

Date: 2020-08-20 10:58:54
The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee hosts the Iraqi minister of interior

The Iraqi parliament to host the minister of health and environment

Date: 2020-09-06 12:15:32
The Iraqi parliament to host the minister of health and environment

A day after its submission, the Iraqi government withdraws the budget draft from the parliament

Date: 2020-09-22 19:29:00
A day after its submission, the Iraqi government withdraws the budget draft from the parliament

The Iraqi Parliament calls on the government to submit the 2021 budget law

Date: 2020-08-24 08:13:26
The Iraqi Parliament calls on the government to submit the 2021 budget law

The Iraqi government refers the 2020 budget to the parliament

Date: 2020-09-06 15:29:03
The Iraqi government refers the 2020 budget to the parliament

Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Date: 2020-07-27 16:38:17
Profound division in the parliament over the election law

The parliament will finalize the election law on Saturday, MP of KDP says

Date: 2020-09-22 20:22:03
The parliament will finalize the election law on Saturday, MP of KDP says