The Iraqi Parliament denies the occurrence of a dispute between Al-Halbousi and his deputy

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-13T13:28:46+0000
The Iraqi Parliament denies the occurrence of a dispute between Al-Halbousi and his deputy

Shafaq News / The media department of the Iraqi parliament denied on Friday that a dispute had occurred between the speaker of the council, Muhammad al-Halbousi and his deputy, Bashir al-Haddad, against the backdrop of the approval of the fiscal deficit law.

The department said in a statement today, "some social media sites published fake news regarding the intervention of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bashir Haddad, at the dawn session on Thursday 12/11/2020, during which the vote on the financing deficit law occurred."

The statement clarified that Al-Halbousi gave Al-Haddad a role to intervene with all appreciation and respect, while Al-Haddad stressed the need to close ranks, unify positions and allow the Kurdistan region negotiators to reach Baghdad and agree on what is disputed in the paragraph mentioned in the Financial Deficit Financing Law."

