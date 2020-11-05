The Iraqi Parliament condemns the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces

Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament described the PKK attack on the Peshmerga forces in Duhok governorate as an "assault" against Iraq's sovereignty, calling for coordination with the Kurdistan region to prevent such incidents.

The Presidency of the Iraqi Council of Representatives stressed in a statement the need for the government to take its role in strengthening the Iraqi military security institutions, and enhance joint coordination with the Kurdistan region.

According to a local official source, the PKK fighters launched a new attack on Thursday on Peshmerga forces in Duhok governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the PKK fighters opened fire on a vehicle belonging to the Peshmerga in Jamanki district.

No causalities were registered.

A member of the Peshmerga forces was killed and two others were injured yesterday, Wednesday, when two landmines exploded on their car in the same location. The PKK claimed responsibility for the attack.

The party also launched two other attacks on the Kurdistan Region forces on Wednesday, in which two Kurdish soldiers were wounded.

For its part, The Kurdistan Regional Government said that the PKK had "crossed the red line" by carrying out the Jamanki attack.