The Iraqi National Security Agency to monitor the prices during the lockdown

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-18T12:32:32+0000
The Iraqi National Security Agency to monitor the prices during the lockdown

Shafaq News/ The head of the National Security Agency, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, directed the agency's detachments to keep tabs on the prices of health supplies in pharmacies, according to the directives of the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety.

Al-Asadi stressed in a statement the necessity of monitoring the prices of food and health supplies during the lockdown, calling on citizens to report violations by dialing the hotline of the National Security Agency.

Iraq is scheduled to impose a complete lockdown this evening, as well as other measures imposed by the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety to confront COVID-19.

