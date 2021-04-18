Report

The Iraqi National Security Advisor hosts the Japanese Ambassador

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-18T13:36:36+0000
Shafaq News/ The National Security Advisor for the Iraqi Prime Minister, Qassem al-Araji, convened with the Japanese Ambassador to Iraq, Suzuki Kotaro, today, Sunday.

The media office of al-Araji said that the meeting touched upon the latest updates on the political and security arena, both Regionally and Internationally.

Al-Araji invited the Japanese Ambassador to work to enhance his country's contribution in building Sinjar district, stressing that the district is a city of true peaceful coexistence and it needs international support to improve the services. 

The Japanese Ambassador said that his country is willing to aid Iraq in the reconstruction process of the liberated areas, including Sinjar, by establishing residential units for the people who suffered ISIS atrocities.

