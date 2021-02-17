The Iraqi Ministry of Interior issues a warning on COVID-19 preventive measures

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Interior warned citizens and security and military personnel of noncompliance to COVID-19 preventive measures, stressing that it will apply all the sanctions approved by the Council of Ministers in this regard.

The Ministry's spokesman, Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna, told Shafaq News Agency that the Ministry of Interior has been committed to the procedures approved by the Supreme Committee for Health and Safety to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the departments in close contact with citizens such as traffic and civil status departments.

The statement indicated that the Ministry adopted a set of COVID-19 measures, including donning masks, social distancing, and limiting the daily visitors' numbers via online pre-appointments.

Regarding the new decisions of the Supreme Health and Safety Committee, Al-Muhanna stressed that the Ministry is working to implement the partial and total lockdown, "there will be coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Health in this regard," adding, "the ministry will release financial fines on those who do not don medical masks, attend gatherings, etc."

The Supreme Health and Safety Committee had issued several instructions to limit the spread of the Coronavirus and its new strain, including imposing a lockdown on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and a partial lockdown from 8:00 pm until 5:00 am, prohibiting gatherings, and imposing fines for violators of the instructions.