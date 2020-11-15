The Iraqi Ministry of Education issued a new guidance at the start of the academic year

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Education, Ali Hamid Al-Dulaimi, said on Sunday that the ministry has completed implementing the necessary COVID-19 preventive measures to start the new school year.

In a statement, Al-Dulaimi said that the Crisis Cell had set 11-29-2020 as the date for the start of the new academic year for all grades, stressing that pupils will attend in-person classes once weekly, while they will resume online courses for the rest of the week.

According to Al-Dulaimi, an evaluation will be made in order to decide whether to stick to the current plan or not.

On Saturday, the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety agreed on the decision to start the new school year at the end of this month.