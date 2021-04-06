The Iraqi Ministry of Defense to establish two military bridges in Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-06T09:29:37+0000

Shafaq News / The Governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, announced that it was agreed with the Minister of Defense, Jumah Enad, and the Army's Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Yarallah, to establish two military bridges in Al-Salamiyah and Al-Kuweer areas, southeast of Mosul. Al-Jubouri said in a statement that the bridges will serve the residents of the areas south of Mosul, and will reduce the traffic congestion in the city. Furthermore, he added that Al-Kuweer Bridge will connect the southern regions of Nineveh with Kirkuk governorate.

