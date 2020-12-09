The Iraqi Minister of interior arrives in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Interior Minister, Othman Al-Ghanimi, arrived in Kirkuk governorate on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Ghanimi would meet Kirkuk’s governor, Rakan Saeed Al-Jubouri, and other local officials, adding that he will hold a meeting with security leaders and officers to discuss the security situation in the governorate.

It is noteworthy that earlier today, a local police source said that ISIS terrorists had targeted two oil wells in Kirkuk governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the terrorists had detonated two explosive devices at dawn today, targeting two oil wells in the Khabaz fields, southwest of Kirkuk.

The source added that fires broke out in the area, indicating that firefighting teams rushed to the scene to put them out.