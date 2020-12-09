Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The Iraqi Minister of interior arrives in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-09T07:13:44+0000
The Iraqi Minister of interior arrives in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Interior Minister, Othman Al-Ghanimi, arrived in Kirkuk governorate on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Ghanimi would meet Kirkuk’s governor, Rakan Saeed Al-Jubouri, and other local officials, adding that he will hold a meeting with security leaders and officers to discuss the security situation in the governorate.

It is noteworthy that earlier today, a local police source said that ISIS terrorists had targeted two oil wells in Kirkuk governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the terrorists had detonated two explosive devices at dawn today, targeting two oil wells in the Khabaz fields, southwest of Kirkuk.

The source added that fires broke out in the area, indicating that firefighting teams rushed to the scene to put them out.

 

related

A new political formation in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-12 09:42:26
A new political formation in Kirkuk

Kirkuk attack: four deaths and three injuries

Date: 2020-08-24 19:47:25
Kirkuk attack: four deaths and three injuries

Armed clan conflict in a village in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-30 13:39:37
Armed clan conflict in a village in Kirkuk

"ISIS controls 30+ villages in Kirkuk", a source reveals to Shafaq News agency

Date: 2020-09-04 17:49:52
"ISIS controls 30+ villages in Kirkuk", a source reveals to Shafaq News agency

Kurdish journalists face "grave" violations in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-03 07:06:29
Kurdish journalists face "grave" violations in Kirkuk

The first specialized English school opens its doors in Kirkuk governorate

Date: 2020-12-08 10:07:36
The first specialized English school opens its doors in Kirkuk governorate

Eight causalities in an explosion in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-09 17:02:17
Eight causalities in an explosion in Kirkuk

An ISIS suicide bomber arrested in Kirkuk governorate

Date: 2020-10-16 19:54:28
An ISIS suicide bomber arrested in Kirkuk governorate