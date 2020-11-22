The Iraqi Minister of health meets the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-22T16:30:18+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Health and environment discussed with the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad cooperation in the field of confronting COVID-19 and providing free medical services to the Iraqi community in Turkey. The Iraqi Ministry of Health said in a statement, "Minister of Health and Environment, Hassan Al-Tamimi, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Iraq, Fatih Yildiz, today, Sunday, at the Ministry's library headquarters, and during the meeting, ways of cooperation in the field of confronting COVID-19 and providing free medical services to the Iraqi community were discussed In Turkey, as well as the latest developments in the two countries." Al-Tamimi reviewed, "the great development in the Iraqi Ministry's response in dealing with the pandemic, the high rates of recovery and the low death rates compared to other countries of the world, as well as the development of laboratory tests", adding that the Ministry is, "following up the work of Turkish companies to complete the hospitals they implement in Iraq and the need to put them into service as soon as possible."

related

COVID-19: 2530 new cases and 44 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-08 13:00:34

New Covid-19 record in Iraq with 83 fatalities today

Date: 2020-06-18 20:17:59

COVID-19: 2554 new cases and 55 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-25 12:29:14

COVID-19: 2834 new cases and 2339 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-05 14:29:36

"No Curfew", the Iraqi MoH confirms

Date: 2020-10-11 17:42:10

Covid-19: about 2000 recoveries and 3000 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-25 13:52:29

Covid-19: More than 11 thousand fatalities in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-02 14:27:23

Iraq marks shortage of Covid-19 diagnostic medical kits

Date: 2020-06-11 09:54:58