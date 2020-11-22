The Iraqi Minister of health meets the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2020-11-22T16:30:18+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Health and environment discussed with the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad cooperation in the field of confronting COVID-19 and providing free medical services to the Iraqi community in Turkey.
The Iraqi Ministry of Health said in a statement, "Minister of Health and Environment, Hassan Al-Tamimi, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Iraq, Fatih Yildiz, today, Sunday, at the Ministry's library headquarters, and during the meeting, ways of cooperation in the field of confronting COVID-19 and providing free medical services to the Iraqi community were discussed In Turkey, as well as the latest developments in the two countries."
Al-Tamimi reviewed, "the great development in the Iraqi Ministry's response in dealing with the pandemic, the high rates of recovery and the low death rates compared to other countries of the world, as well as the development of laboratory tests", adding that the Ministry is, "following up the work of Turkish companies to complete the hospitals they implement in Iraq and the need to put them into service as soon as possible."