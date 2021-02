Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi, arrived on Sunday in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on an official visit.

The statement of the media office of the Minister of Interior said that the Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, arrived in Saudi Arabia flanked by a high-ranking delegation.

The statement did not disclose the goals of al-Ghanmi's visit.