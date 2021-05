Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi, and Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, arrived in Kirkuk today.

Al-Ghanmi and Al-Shammari were received at Kirkuk Airport by the Governor of Kirkuk, Rakan Saeed Al-Jubouri, and several other local officials.

The visit comes after ISIS attacked sites of the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces, leaving several causalities.