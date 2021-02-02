The Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs to visit Tehran tomorrow

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, will leave tomorrow, Wednesday, for Tehran on an official visit, an official source told Shafaq News agency.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "Hussein will conduct an official visit to Tehran tomorrow, Wednesday, during which he will meet with Iranian officials to discuss security and economic issues."

The upcoming visit will be Hussein's second visit to Tehran.

Last September, the Iraqi minister visited Tehran, conveying a verbal message from the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to the Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, regarding developments in the region.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister also met with Iranian National Security Adviser Ali Shamkhani, Iranian Parliament Speaker Muhammad Bagher Qalibaf, and his Iranian counterpart, Muhammad Javad Zarif.