The Iraqi Minister of Electricity arrives in Baquba

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Majid Hantoush, arrived today to Baquba, the capital of Diyala Governorate, according to a source in the local government.

The source told Shafaq News agency that, upon his arrival, the minister held an expanded meeting to discuss the electricity file, in light of significant power outages in some areas in the governorate.

Earlier today, dozens of Diyala residents demonstrated protesting poor electricity services in the governorate.

A local source told Shafaq News that the demonstrators blocked the strategic Baquba-Khanaqin road in Miqdadiyah district, following the power outages Diyala had been witnessing in the past few days.

Iraq has been suffering from a chronic power outage crisis for decades due to the blockade and successive wars.