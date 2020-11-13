The Iraqi Minister of Defense to land in Tehran tomorrow
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2020-11-13T15:21:17+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Defense, Jumah Inad, will visit the Iranian capital, Tehran, tomorrow, Saturday, flanked by a high-level military delegation to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart.
"The Iraqi Defense Minister will arrive in Tehran tomorrow, Saturday, at the official invitation of the Minister of Defense, Brigadier-General Amir Hatami. Beside his meeting with his Iranian counterpart, the Iraqi Minister will meet senior Iranian political and military officials," the official Iranian news agency IRNA said.
IRNA explained that the Iraqi Minister's visit to Tehran comes to discuss ways of enhancing military and defense cooperation between the two countries.