The Iraqi Minister of Defense to land in Tehran tomorrow

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Defense, Jumah Inad, will visit the Iranian capital, Tehran, tomorrow, Saturday, flanked by a high-level military delegation to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart.

"The Iraqi Defense Minister will arrive in Tehran tomorrow, Saturday, at the official invitation of the Minister of Defense, Brigadier-General Amir Hatami. Beside his meeting with his Iranian counterpart, the Iraqi Minister will meet senior Iranian political and military officials," the official Iranian news agency IRNA said.