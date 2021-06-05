Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Iraqi Military committee discloses the details of its meeting with its U.S. counterpart

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-05T10:36:13+0000
The Iraqi Military committee discloses the details of its meeting with its U.S. counterpart

Shafaq News/ The Joint Operations Command announced on Saturday that the first meeting between the Iraqi Military Technical Committee and its American counterpart was held in the capital, Baghdad.

The command said in a statement that the first meeting between the Iraqi Military Technical Committee, headed by the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, and its American counterpart headed by Lieutenant-General Paul Calvert, was held this morning in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, indicating that the meeting comes within the framework of the technical security talks that were agreed upon in the strategic dialogue session held on the seventh of last April.

The statement added that the American side reiterated its respect for Iraqi sovereignty, pointing out that the Global coalition is present in Iraq upon the Iraqi government’s request, and to provide advice, training, and support to defeat ISIS terrorist gangs.

According to the statement, the two sides agreed on a framework for future sessions to discuss the long-term security relations between “two fully sovereign states”.

The statement said that the two parties agreed on a plan to implement the outcomes of the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the U.S., and implement it during the next session that will be held in July or August of 2021, during which Baghdad and Washington will discuss specific mechanisms and timings to complete the withdrawal of the Global Coalition forces from Iraq.

related

U.S. charges Iraqi-born British national with bribery scheme to obtain contracts

Date: 2021-01-28 06:22:45
U.S. charges Iraqi-born British national with bribery scheme to obtain contracts

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, U.S. Secretary of State speak by phone, reaffirm the partnership

Date: 2021-04-24 06:01:44
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, U.S. Secretary of State speak by phone, reaffirm the partnership

U.S. outraged by violence against Iraqi demonstrators

Date: 2021-05-28 06:05:43
U.S. outraged by violence against Iraqi demonstrators

Iran’s Proxies in Iraq Threaten U.S. With More Sophisticated Weapons

Date: 2021-06-05 09:36:08
Iran’s Proxies in Iraq Threaten U.S. With More Sophisticated Weapons

An attack targeted Iraq’ army aviation commander, no losses

Date: 2021-02-05 05:57:20
An attack targeted Iraq’ army aviation commander, no losses