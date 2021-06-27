Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian trilateral summit launched in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-27T12:59:45+0000
The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian trilateral summit launched in Baghdad
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian trilateral summit was launched today in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will host at the summit Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

On Sunday, al-Kadhimi held an official reception ceremony for Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, at the government palace.

The Jordanian king is visiting Iraq to participate in the Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian summit, which will be held today, and will discuss issues of mutual interest in the political, security, and counter-terrorism fields, as well as economic cooperation and investment.

The talks that took place in the government palace in Baghdad discussed "ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in facing terrorism and adopting policies that would enhance stability in the region.

related

An employee of al-Rasheed bank found killed in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-10 13:19:19
An employee of al-Rasheed bank found killed in Baghdad

Clashes Renewed Between Security Forces and Protesters in Baghdad

Date: 2020-01-25 12:07:44
Clashes Renewed Between Security Forces and Protesters in Baghdad

United States shot an Iraqi Drone by accident

Date: 2020-12-16 16:26:20
United States shot an Iraqi Drone by accident

International organization: 7 demonstrators kidnapped, including a boy in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-02 09:35:05
International organization: 7 demonstrators kidnapped, including a boy in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad

Iraqi authorities clarify the circumstances of the kidnapping of an activist's son in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-10 11:16:09
Iraqi authorities clarify the circumstances of the kidnapping of an activist's son in Baghdad

Seven missiles not fired due to technical problem

Date: 2020-08-05 09:40:19
Seven missiles not fired due to technical problem

A large fire at a hospital in Baghdad kills a patient, wounds others

Date: 2021-04-24 21:13:52
A large fire at a hospital in Baghdad kills a patient, wounds others

Baghdad operations command discloses Al-Radwaniyah attack details

Date: 2020-11-09 15:08:15
Baghdad operations command discloses Al-Radwaniyah attack details