The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian trilateral summit launched in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian trilateral summit was launched today in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will host at the summit Jordanian King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

On Sunday, al-Kadhimi held an official reception ceremony for Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, at the government palace.

The Jordanian king is visiting Iraq to participate in the Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian summit, which will be held today, and will discuss issues of mutual interest in the political, security, and counter-terrorism fields, as well as economic cooperation and investment.

The talks that took place in the government palace in Baghdad discussed "ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in facing terrorism and adopting policies that would enhance stability in the region.