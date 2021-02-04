The Iraqi Joint Operations Command: ISIS cannot even control a small village

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, Tahsin Al-Khafaji, commented on fears of ISIS control's return over some Iraqi cities, after increasing its attacks during the past days in different cities.

Al-Khafaji told Shafaq News agency, "The return of ISIS terrorist organization's control over Iraqi cities again is impossible", adding, "The security forces are doing a great work."

"ISIS terrorists now can do nothing but run for their life. The organization is being hunted, we have a big database, and even if any terrorist in the organization gets killed, we can immediately identify their identity and the crimes they committed. ISIS is defeated and cannot control any region or even a small village."

It is noteworthy that ISIS has recently launched widespread attacks against citizens and security personnel in Baghdad, Diyala, Saladin, and Al-Anbar.