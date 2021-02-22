Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Iraqi Foreign Minister arrived in Saudi Arabia

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-22T08:40:05+0000
The Iraqi Foreign Minister arrived in Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein, arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement; the two sides will discuss developments in the region and the strategic bilateral relations between the kingdom and Iraq.

The two leaders also discussed the outcomes the High Coordination Committee meetings, and ways to activate the memoranda of understanding concluded between Baghdad and Riyadh.

It’s noteworthy that Hussein received an invitation from his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan to visit the Kingdom.

related

Saudi Arabia looks forward to Al-Kadhimi's upcoming visit to the Kingdom

Date: 2020-08-27 14:07:14
Saudi Arabia looks forward to Al-Kadhimi's upcoming visit to the Kingdom

Iraq welcomes the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Date: 2021-01-08 09:00:23
Iraq welcomes the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

The Iraqi minister of foreign affairs discusses with his Saudi counterpart files of common interests

Date: 2020-08-27 14:52:34
The Iraqi minister of foreign affairs discusses with his Saudi counterpart files of common interests

Al-Sadr welcomes the revival of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Date: 2021-01-08 11:30:46
Al-Sadr welcomes the revival of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Al-Baiji reveals a plan to cede Samawah Badiyah to Saudi Arabia

Date: 2020-11-05 07:05:06
Al-Baiji reveals a plan to cede Samawah Badiyah to Saudi Arabia

Iraqi Committee demands summoning the Saudi and Jordanian ambassadors in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-14 15:05:04
Iraqi Committee demands summoning the Saudi and Jordanian ambassadors in Baghdad

Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

Date: 2020-11-08 17:06:12
Al-Halbousi upon meeting the Saudi delegation: to activate the Iraqi-Saudi parliamentary coordination

The Iraqi-Saudi committee concludes a 13-article agreement

Date: 2020-11-09 16:20:51
The Iraqi-Saudi committee concludes a 13-article agreement