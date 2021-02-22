The Iraqi Foreign Minister arrived in Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein, arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement; the two sides will discuss developments in the region and the strategic bilateral relations between the kingdom and Iraq.

The two leaders also discussed the outcomes the High Coordination Committee meetings, and ways to activate the memoranda of understanding concluded between Baghdad and Riyadh.

It’s noteworthy that Hussein received an invitation from his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan to visit the Kingdom.