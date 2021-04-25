The Iraqi Forces Alliance supports the MoH's dismissal, MP announces

Shafaq News / The representative of the Iraqi Forces Alliance, Yahya al-Ithawi, confirmed that his alliance supports the dismissal of the Minister of Health, Hassan al-Tamimi, if he was found to be blameworthy of negligence in Ibn Khatib Hospital incident.

Al-Ithawi told Shafaq News agency, "the executive authorities should conduct a transparent investigation into how such tragic events happen in the country, especially in hospitals, in which citizens seek recovery and not death."

He explained, "Looking at the Ibn Khatib hospital incident in Baghdad and its aftermath is very painful and must take its true resonance," pointing out, "there are major complaints against the mismanagement of the health situation in the country."

"The council of Representatives will issue strict decisions on this matter", he added, "The demands of the Iraqi forces Alliance will be disclosed during tomorrow's session, Monday, to hold accountable those who are negligent and improve the performance of the Ministry of Health."