Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Iraqi Forces Alliance supports the MoH's dismissal, MP announces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-25T12:36:29+0000
The Iraqi Forces Alliance supports the MoH's dismissal, MP announces

Shafaq News / The representative of the Iraqi Forces Alliance, Yahya al-Ithawi, confirmed that his alliance supports the dismissal of the Minister of Health, Hassan al-Tamimi, if he was found to be blameworthy of negligence in Ibn Khatib Hospital incident.

Al-Ithawi told Shafaq News agency, "the executive authorities should conduct a transparent investigation into how such tragic events happen in the country, especially in hospitals, in which citizens seek recovery and not death."

He explained, "Looking at the Ibn Khatib hospital incident in Baghdad and its aftermath is very painful and must take its true resonance," pointing out, "there are major complaints against the mismanagement of the health situation in the country."

"The council of Representatives will issue strict decisions on this matter", he added, "The demands of the Iraqi forces Alliance will be disclosed during tomorrow's session, Monday, to hold accountable those who are negligent and improve the performance of the Ministry of Health."

related

Iraqi MoH hints at a new phase of Pandemic management

Date: 2021-02-07 17:14:15
Iraqi MoH hints at a new phase of Pandemic management

Ibn Khatib incident's death toll rose to 88, a source says

Date: 2021-04-25 10:21:02
Ibn Khatib incident's death toll rose to 88, a source says

Iraqi MoH: cases of COVID-19's new strain might appear in the coming days

Date: 2021-02-12 20:29:41
Iraqi MoH: cases of COVID-19's new strain might appear in the coming days

The Ibn Khatib tragedy: The Cabinet grants ten million dinars to each victim's family

Date: 2021-04-25 13:31:43
The Ibn Khatib tragedy: The Cabinet grants ten million dinars to each victim's family

Iraqi MoH: we might recommend imposing a total lockdown

Date: 2021-02-13 11:26:04
Iraqi MoH: we might recommend imposing a total lockdown

Ibn Khatib hospital Director arrested, the Supreme Judicial Council announces

Date: 2021-04-25 13:48:29
Ibn Khatib hospital Director arrested, the Supreme Judicial Council announces

MoH: some citizens repel free masks

Date: 2021-03-07 07:43:13
MoH: some citizens repel free masks

Iraqi MoH: COVID-19 vaccine providers did not commit to the delivery dates

Date: 2021-03-21 12:06:55
Iraqi MoH: COVID-19 vaccine providers did not commit to the delivery dates