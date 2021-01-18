The Iraqi Forces Alliance refuses the "unjustified" postponement of the elections

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Forces Alliance, led by Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, refused to postpone the early elections which were scheduled for next June.

The coalition considered –in a statement- the government's intention to change the date of early elections is a clear renunciation of its promises and obligations

The statement added that the coalition refuses this unjustified postponement, adding that this postponement will "justify clinging to power, confiscating the popular will for change, and postponing elections to an unknown date."

The coalition stressed the need for the government and the Elections Commission to "adhere to the constitutional timings agreed upon by the political forces, complete the requirements for their success, and create the necessary environment to ensure fair elections within international standards."

It is worth noting that the Independent High Electoral Commission had proposed to hold the elections on the sixteenth of October of this year.