The Iraqi Football Association condoles the death of Diego Maradona

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Football Association condoled on Friday the death of Diego Maradona.

Iyad Bunyan, the head of the Interim Authority for the Management of the Iraqi Football Association, said in a condolence message, "Farewell to the Argentine legend, Diego Armando Maradona, we offer condolences to his family, friends and the president of Argentina", describing the death of the legend as a tragic loss.

He added that Maradona was a great player that could not be easily forgotten. His great achievements as a player and coach in Argentina and Europe are still fresh in everyone’s minds. "We remember well his inimitable leadership of the Argentine national team in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, and his victory in the most important tournament", Bunyan said.