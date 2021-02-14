Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Iraqi Federal Police finds to missiles and a drone near the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-14T18:48:40+0000
The Iraqi Federal Police finds to missiles and a drone near the Iraqi-Syrian borders
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Federal Police Command announced that it had found a drone and two missiles near the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

The command said in a statement that a specialized team is looking into the issue

related

Unidentified gunmen killed head of the Iraqi Refugee Council in Al-Hol camp

Date: 2020-11-10 17:25:04
Unidentified gunmen killed head of the Iraqi Refugee Council in Al-Hol camp

“Militia” groups operating in Iraq and Syria posed some of the greatest security threats, US report

Date: 2021-02-09 18:52:31
“Militia” groups operating in Iraq and Syria posed some of the greatest security threats, US report

Two Turkish soldiers killed in Kurdish attack in northern Syria and Iraq

Date: 2019-12-03 09:17:17
Two Turkish soldiers killed in Kurdish attack in northern Syria and Iraq

Iraqi forces start a military operation, specifically in borders with Syria and Jordan

Date: 2020-02-12 08:25:41
Iraqi forces start a military operation, specifically in borders with Syria and Jordan

US Troops move from Syria to Iraq is a routine move, the International Coalition says

Date: 2020-11-24 12:06:35
US Troops move from Syria to Iraq is a routine move, the International Coalition says

Syria: 15 Iraqi members of pro-Iranian militia killed in an airstrike

Date: 2020-08-04 05:45:48
Syria: 15 Iraqi members of pro-Iranian militia killed in an airstrike

An Iraqi refugee died in Al-Hol camp

Date: 2020-11-28 17:19:21
An Iraqi refugee died in Al-Hol camp

Damascus: 60 US trucks enters Syria from Iraq

Date: 2020-09-01 14:38:03
Damascus: 60 US trucks enters Syria from Iraq