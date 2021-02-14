Report
The Iraqi Federal Police finds to missiles and a drone near the Iraqi-Syrian borders
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-02-14T18:48:40+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Federal Police Command announced that it had found a drone and two missiles near the Iraqi-Syrian borders.
The command said in a statement that a specialized team is looking into the issue
