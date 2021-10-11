The Iraqi Communist Party comments on the Parliamentary elections

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Communist Party commented on the electoral process, which took place yesterday.

The party leader, Hussein al-Najjar, told Shafaq News Agency, "If the announced voters' turnout is real, and are less than in the 2018 elections, this confirms that our decision to boycott the elections was right."

"The popular boycott of yesterday's elections is a popular punishment for the influential political forces", he noted.

Al-Najjar pointed out, “what happened yesterday shows that the representative character of the new parliament will be weaker compared to the parliaments that preceded it."

"The next stage will be more difficult because the new government and parliament will face wide popular demands for change", he concluded.