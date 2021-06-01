The Iraqi Cabinet warns against challenging the state

Shafaq News / Cabinet spokesman, Hassan Nadhim, confirmed that no party should challenge the government, commenting on al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces' deployment in the Green Zone last week, following the arrest of Qasim Musleh.

Nadhim said in a press conference, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi handled the past week's challenges with wisdom and patience," adding, "last week was difficult, and the case is now under investigation."

"The government does not allow such violations", he noted.

On Wednesday, Baghdad witnessed tension after a special security force arrested Qassem Musleh, a leader in al-Hashd, according to a court warrant related to terrorism, which aroused the dissatisfaction of al-Hashd leadership. As a result, armed elements stormed the Green Zone and its vicinity, and surrounded Some government headquarters, to push for Musleh's release.

The U.S. National Security Council (NSC) also expressed on Wednesday unwavering support for the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in his conquest to "uphold the rule of law" in the country.

Reports said that Musleh might be released and handed over to al-Hahsd al-Shaabi authorities.