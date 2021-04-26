The Iraqi Cabinet takes a compensatory step towards Ibn Al-Khatib victims

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Cabinet decided on Monday to include the victims of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital incident in the law of retirement rights for deceased employees of the Ministry of Health who have medical, health and administrative professions.

According to a brief statement of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers "The decision was based on the Prime Minister’s presentation during the cabinet meeting on Sunday."

Earlier, a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Baghdad took at least 88 lives and forced some people to leap through windows out of the burning building.

As rescuers combed the smoke-charred building, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi blamed negligence and suspended his Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi pending an inquiry into Saturday's blaze at the Ibn Khatib hospital.

Some 110 people were also injured. Most of the dead and injured were patients.

The Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi decided then to dismiss the Minister of Health Hassan Al-Tamimi, the Governor of Baghdad, and the Director of Al-Rusafa Health directorate.