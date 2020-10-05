The Iraqi Cabinet meeting holds at a Military Base

Shafaq News / the Iraqi government headed by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi held its regular session at a military base in Dhi Qar Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News agency, "Today, the PM held a cabinet session in Imam Ali Air Base in Dhi Qar.”

“Dhi Qar governor, his deputy, the commander of joint operations and the commander of the Government’s police attended the cabinet meeting", He added.

After the meeting, Al-Kadhimi went to protests headquarters in the governorate and then he will visit the houses of activists Omar Saadoun and Sajjad Al-Iraqi.

Recently, demonstrators in Haboubi Square (the protest center in Dhi Qar) warned to completely close the governorate outlets and institutions until Sajjad the activist is released.