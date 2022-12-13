The Iraqi Cabinet approves disbursing 400 billion dinars to pay the dues of the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ on Tuesday, the Iraqi government held its 8th ordinary session headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia'a Al-Sudani.

The Cabinet members discussed the latest developments in the country and several significant topics and issued several directives.

The Cabinet approved that the Ministry of Finance will disburse an amount of 400 billion dinars to pay the dues of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, provided that the amount is settled after completing the audit by the Federal Board Of Supreme Audit of oil and non-oil revenues, in coordination with the Office of Financial Supervision in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and after the completion of the Federal Ministry of Oil calculating oil revenues in coordination with the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq.

The Prime Minister mandated December 25 and 26 to be official holidays in Iraq to celebrate for the Christian community to celebrate Christmas.

The Council of Ministers discussed increasing the production capacity of the Diwaniyah Oil Refinery and decided to increase the refinery's production capacity to "boost the capacity of products Oil, support the economy of the governorate and provide job opportunities for its people."

In this regard, the Cabinet directed the Ministry of Oil to contract with the executing company of the Diwaniyah refinery, develop it and increase its production capacity by 70 thousand barrels, following environmental requirements.

To protect the environmental and biological diversity in Iraq, the Council of Ministers discussed the decision of the National Committee for Protected Natural Parks (3 of 2017). As a result, it approved declaring Sawa Lake as a natural reserve.

To "protect the educational process," the Cabinet decided to approve to relieve the Director General of Education in Rusafa II / Ministry of Education, Qasim Rahim Mijbil Abd al-Rasul al-, of his post.

The Council of Ministers also approved the Bill of the Agreement to Avoid Double Taxation and Prevening Tax Evasion between the Iraqi government and the Saudi government, signed in Riyadh on March 31, 2021, prepared by the State Council, and forwarded to the Council of Representatives.

The Bill of Cooperation Agreement between Iraq and Saudi Arabia in Maritime Transport was also approved.

The Council of Ministers discussed continuing to implement Federal Court Decision No. (121 of 2022) regarding the powers of the caretaker government, and approved the recommendations of the specialized committee to (reconsider all Council of Ministers' decisions taken by the previous government from October 8, 2021, to October 27.