The Iraqi BAR association holds security forces liable for the Jableh massacre

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-02T14:33:02+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi BAR Association denounced the security forces as culprits in the Jableh massacre. The Bar considered that what makes the massacre, in which children were killed, even worse, is that "a security force affiliated to security agencies in Baghdad and al-Hilla, using a huge number of fatal weapons, against the backdrop of personal conflicts." "Using security forces to settle familial conflicts is a shameless, criminal behavior", the statement added, stressing that what happened must be followed up according to the law. It added that the BAR will form a committee to support the victims' families and follow up on their lawsuits and defend their rights. The Security Media Cell said in an official statement that the security forces were pursuing two terrorists in Jableh, north of Babel, and after almost catching them, the terrorists opened fire, injuring members of the force. However, an investigation had been opened after finding dead bodies in a house in the same area.

related