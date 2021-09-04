The Iraqi Army pursues ISIS elements in the Makhmur mountains

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that the Iraqi Army launched a military operation in the Makhmur mountains to pursue ISIS members.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The operation was launched on the outskirts of the Makhmur Mountains, southeast of Mosul after ISIS elements attacked today at dawn the Iraqi army units in the area."

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces reportedly apprehended an ISIS terrorist in the outskirts of Makhmur district at dawn today, Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the Iraqi Army's 14th Infantry brigade tracked a group of ISIS operatives and managed to arrest one of them near Makhmur's silo.

"The force in charge launched a search campaign to trace the rest of the group," the source continued, "the Iraqi army forces are still stationed in the vicinity of the silo."