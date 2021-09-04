Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Iraqi Army pursues ISIS elements in the Makhmur mountains

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-04T12:48:02+0000
The Iraqi Army pursues ISIS elements in the Makhmur mountains

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that the Iraqi Army launched a military operation in the Makhmur mountains to pursue ISIS members.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The operation was launched on the outskirts of the Makhmur Mountains, southeast of Mosul after ISIS elements attacked today at dawn the Iraqi army units in the area."

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces reportedly apprehended an ISIS terrorist in the outskirts of Makhmur district at dawn today, Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the Iraqi Army's 14th Infantry brigade tracked a group of ISIS operatives and managed to arrest one of them near Makhmur's silo.

"The force in charge launched a search campaign to trace the rest of the group," the source continued, "the Iraqi army forces are still stationed in the vicinity of the silo."

related

ISIS still threating Iraq in different governorates

Date: 2021-01-03 10:15:39
ISIS still threating Iraq in different governorates

Iraq receives $10 million worth of military equipment from the US-led Coalition

Date: 2021-03-20 17:35:44
Iraq receives $10 million worth of military equipment from the US-led Coalition

PMF elements injured by ISIS attack near Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-23 10:12:22
PMF elements injured by ISIS attack near Baghdad

ISIS kills a policeman in Baqubah

Date: 2021-08-09 05:34:26
ISIS kills a policeman in Baqubah

8 wounded by ISIS projectile northern Mosul

Date: 2020-02-12 13:28:34
8 wounded by ISIS projectile northern Mosul

Iraqi soldier injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-04-30 21:03:31
Iraqi soldier injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

US to offer 10 million$ to find the new ISIS leader

Date: 2020-09-25 06:03:21
US to offer 10 million$ to find the new ISIS leader

Iraqi Forces kills an ISIS leader in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-22 09:58:29
Iraqi Forces kills an ISIS leader in Kirkuk