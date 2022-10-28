The Iraqi Army foils a terrorist attack in Saladin with no casualties

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Army thwarted an ISIS attack west of Tuz Khurmatu district in Saladin Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS elements attempted to attack the army security points on the outskirts of Chardagali village west of Tuz Khurmatu district at the borders of Amerli district.

The Iraqi Army foiled the attack, and the terrorists fled to remote areas. The source explained.

No casualties were reported.

It is worth noting that ISIS still has hotspots in these uninhabited sites since it's linked to Kirkuk, the outskirts of Diyala, and the Hemrin Mountains, where other detachments are located.