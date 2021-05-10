The Iraqi Anti-Cybercrime bill will be voted on after the Eid holiday, MP confirms

Shafaq News / MP of Al-Fateh Parliamentary Bloc, Fadel Al-Fatlawi, confirmed to Shafaq News agency that the recent amendments to the Anti-Cybercrime bill had been completed, and the bill is ready to be voted on after the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Al-Fatlawi told Shafaq News agency that discussions are ongoing between the political blocs and the parliamentary committees to develop an agreed-upon formula and vote on the bill during the upcoming sessions.

"The bill will regulate the rights of individuals, not to override or interfere with the privacy of others, and protect online information," he said, emphasizing the need to implement the law under the supervision of the Human Rights Commission and civil society organizations.

The draft law, which was discussed back in 2007, and then appeared to the public in 2011, faced criticism and rejection of civil society organizations and local and international supervisory bodies.

In 2018, representatives of a spectrum of civil society organizations met with the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan Al-Kaabi. As a result, they came out with an agreement on a new formulation that takes into account the mistakes made in the initial draft law. Accordingly, it was returned and resubmitted again by the Parliament, without any amendments.

This step prompted "Article 38 of the Iraqi constitution alliance", which is concerned with freedom of expression and the press and includes a wide range of civil society organizations, to reject the law.