The Iraqi Anti-Cyber Crime Law might be among "the best in the world"

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee announced on Thursday that it will host officials in the National Security Agency to discuss the anti-cybercrime law, in preparation for approval in the upcoming sessions of the council of Representatives.

Member of the committee, Ali Al-Ghanimi, told Shafaq News agency, "The committee held a meeting this morning, in the presence of the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan Al-Kaabi, in which it hosted several officials and experts in the National Security Agency to discuss the articles and paragraphs of the Iraqi Anti-Cyber ​​Crime Law".

He added, "The law to combat cyber-crimes will be among the best laws in the world", noting that, "all observations and proposals have been taken into consideration to be included, to approve the Law in the upcoming sessions of the council of Representatives".



